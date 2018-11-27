SPORTS

Houston Texans cheerleaders welcome new coach 3 months after former director's resignation

The Houston Texans cheerleaders have welcomed a new coach three months after the resignation of the former long-time coach in the wake of lawsuits from former cheerleaders.

The squad took to Instagram to announce Casey Potter as their new director on the same night the team set a franchise record with their 8th straight win.


Former coach Altovise "Alto" Gary resigned in August after she had been named in lawsuits claiming cheerleaders weren't paid for all their work, and that cheerleaders were ridiculed for the way they looked.

Attorney Gloria Allred is representing six former cheerleaders in a lawsuit alleging they faced harassment, body shaming and abuse while representing the Texans.

Some cheerleaders have described a "hostile work environment" and told of having their skin pulled back with duct tape.

An attorney for the NFL has previously issued a statement: "The NFL agrees that cheerleaders, like all other employees of the clubs, have the right to work in a safe, positive and respectful environment, free from harassment and discrimination and without fear of retaliation."

The attorney also stated, "As you know, however, the league office does not employ cheerleaders or other club employees, nor does it dictate whether clubs have or do not have cheerleaders, nor any aspect of their cheerleader programs."

Here is the full text of the NFL's attorney response to Allred's letter:
