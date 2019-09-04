Houston Texans become classroom for Rice students this season

This fall, students in the college's sport management program will get to learn from Texans brass as part of the "Pro Sports: Management" course.
The school announced the partnership with the Texans, who are entering their 18th season in the NFL.
The product on the field is one thing, but according to Rice and the Texans, the students will learn the inner workings of a pro sports franchise. Those elements include sessions on ticketing, public relations, event management and human resources.
The weekly course will require students to develop and deliver weekly presentations. The students will also get in-game experience toward the end of the semester where they will work alongside administrative staff at a Texans home matchup.
A final class project will include a "reflective writing assignment."
"This program is rather unique because our leading executives will work alongside Rice professors to teach current best practices in franchise management across every discipline," explained Texans President Jamey Rootes. "We believe that this type of practical industry exposure is the best way to prepare the next generation of leaders in the field of sports management and a valuable contribution to the level of professionalism within our industry."
Rice's Department of Sport Management is within the university's School of Social Sciences.
According to the department, its graduates have come out of the program working with pro sports teams, leagues, apparel-makers, and sports media outlets, among other professional disciplines.
SEE ALSO:
New at Texans home games: $5 'Touchdown deals' and new bites
What it's like being a Houston Texans fan living in the heart of Cowboys country