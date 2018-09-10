SERENA WILLIAMS

'The men say a lot worse,' says Zina Garrison of Serena Williams' US Open outburst

Houston tennis legend Zina Garrison talks about similarites betwen her own U.S. Open matchup and the controversial match involving Serena Williams.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Reaction is still pouring in after tennis star Serena Williams was caught in a heated dispute with an umpire during her U.S. Open championship match over the weekend.

Fellow athletes are weighing in on her emotional reaction after the umpire issued a violation in the controversial match.

Twenty-nine years ago, tennis superstar and Houstonian Zina Garrison was in a similar showdown, beating crowd-favorite Chris Evert in the U.S. Open.

Garrison says Williams was simply standing up against sexism.

"The men, like Serena said, say a lot worse. Yes, she could have calmed down, but she was in the heat of the moment," Garrison said.

She adds she has known Williams since she was 7 years old, and she was defending her character.

U.S. Open officials hit Williams with fines totaling $17,000 for three violations.
