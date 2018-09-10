Reaction is still pouring in after tennis star Serena Williams was caught in a heated dispute with an umpire during her U.S. Open championship match over the weekend.Fellow athletes are weighing in on her emotional reaction after the umpire issued a violation in the controversial match.Twenty-nine years ago, tennis superstar and Houstonian Zina Garrison was in a similar showdown, beating crowd-favorite Chris Evert in the U.S. Open.Garrison says Williams was simply standing up against sexism."The men, like Serena said, say a lot worse. Yes, she could have calmed down, but she was in the heat of the moment," Garrison said.She adds she has known Williams since she was 7 years old, and she was defending her character.U.S. Open officials hit Williams with fines totaling $17,000 for three violations.