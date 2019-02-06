Houston Sports Awards 2019

The Houston Sports Awards presented by Insperity was created by The Harris County - Houston Sports Authority to celebrate the most accomplished athletes, coaches, teams, contributors & moments in the Houston Sports Community. The inaugural event was the most exciting, star-studded red-carpet event in the city in 2018 and, as an exclamation point to the night, we announced the formation of the Houston Sports Hall of Fame and the first inductee class - Earl Campbell, Hakeem Olajuwon and Nolan Ryan.
This year's nominees are:
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
- Simone Biles: Gold medal Olympic gymnast and four-time All-Round World Champion
- Alex Bregman: Astros team MVP and first-time MLB All-Star in 2018
- James Harden: NBA MVP after 2017-18 season and captain of Western Conference finalist Houston Rockets
- DeAndre Hopkins: Houston Texans wide receiver named to second straight All-Pro first team
COLLEGE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
- Rob Gray: Led UH Cougars men's basketball team in scoring, in route to 2018 NCAA tournament berth
- D'Eriq King: UH Cougars quarterback and Maxwell Award semifinalist in 2018
- Ed Oliver: UH Cougars All-American defensive tackle
- Trayveon Williams: Texas A&M Aggies and former C.E. King High School running back who was a second-team All-American in 2018
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE YEAR, PRESENTED BY MEMORIAL HERMANN
- Kaitlyn Banas: Cy-Ranch three sport athlete in wrestling, track and field and volleyball; won state individual and team titles in wrestling
- Kesean Carter: The Woodlands HS state track title holder and All-State football star
- Grant Gunnell: 2018 winner in this category; St. Pius X quarterback and current member of University of Arizona team
- Cate Reese: Cy Woods star in volleyball and basketball, which she holds a McDonald's All American game MVP
COACH OF THE YEAR
- A.J. Hinch: Managed Astros to second straight AL West title and back-to-back AL Championship Series berths
- Bill O'Brien: Texans head coach, who led team to new franchise record of nine consecutive wins; earned third AFC South title in five seasons with team
- Mike D'Antoni: Rockets head coach, who guided team to best regular season record in 2017-18 and berth to Western Conference Finals
- Kelvin Sampson: UH Cougars men's basketball head coach, who led team to NCAA tournament appearance in 2018 - its first in eight seasons
EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR, PRESENTED BY MERCEDES-BENZ DEALERS OF GREATER HOUSTON
- Tilman Fertitta: Rockets reached Western Conference Finals in his first full season as owner
SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
- J.J. Watt: Houston Texans star who won NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2018 for spearheading fundraising relief efforts in wake of Hurricane Harvey; also supported Santa Fe community after high school mass shooting
EVENT OF THE YEAR
- Opening of Fertitta Center: UH's Hofheinz Pavilion was renovated and re-christened for the school's namesake alumnist
- Monday Night Football - Texans vs. Titans: Houston defeated Tennessee, 34-17, on Nov. 26, 2018, breaking franchise's record for consecutive wins
- NBA Western Conference Finals - Rockets vs. Warriors: Houston pushed defending champion Golden State to seven games; Game 5 marked by tribute to Santa Fe High School victims
- RodeoHouston: Annual three-week event marked 86th anniversary in 2018
