Houston Sabercats close to breaking ground on rugby stadium

The Houston Sabercats are close to finding a permanent home in Houston. Mayor Sylvester Turner along with the team is expected to break ground on a new stadium July 24 at 10 a.m. at 12131 Kirby Dr.

The stadium, which will be located in the south Houston area, will fit 3,500 fans. The Sabercats originally leased 41 acres in Houston back in February for $3.2 million.

Major League Rugby added the Sabercats in 2017 and the league had its inaugural season in 2018.
