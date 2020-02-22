Houston Roughnecks tied with Tampa Bay Vipers headed into the second half

Roughnecks 🏈on the road: Houston is headed to Tampa to take on the @XFLVipers as they try to go 3-0. 🤘🏽Watch the action on ABC13 Saturday, and follow @NickABC13. He’ll be there covering the game, fans and the @xfl2020 atmosphere! https://t.co/aPa7YY6tDK pic.twitter.com/g0K7epMzyN — Houston Sports (@abc13sports) February 21, 2020

TAMPA, Florida (KTRK) -- The Houston Roughnecks are playing the Tampa Bay Vipers in the team's first-ever road game Saturday, and they are hoping to remain undefeated.The Roughnecks are ties with the Vipers 18-18 in the second half.The Vipers got an early three-point lead over the Roughnecks at the start of the game, but Houston quickly scored the first touchdown of the game.After a brief lull, things started to heat up in the second quarter, and both teams scored additional touchdowns.You can watch the game live on ABC13.There's a lot that goes into an away game for a professional sports team. For the Roughnecks, the game in Tampa is their first taste.Thursday night, equipment managers worked late into the night loading gear.On Friday, ABC13 was the only TV station there when the team arrived."To play this game, to get to play football another week, everybody is excited," said Roughnecks wide receiver Sammie Coates. "You could tell by the way they're walking around with the smiles and the excitement they have on their voice. Everybody is just excited to get it going."The Roughnecks enter Tampa as one of the best teams in the league. At 2-0, the team leads its division.Plus, the league's first two stars of the week are quarterback P.J. Walker and wide receiver Cam Phillips.Saturday might be the team's first road game, but there are plenty of veterans, including former Texans player Coates who has done this before."You always got to be a little different," Coates explained. "How's the noise going to be? How are the fans going to be? How's the atmosphere going to be? There's no really preparing for that."After arriving at the hotel, the team held meetings. After those were over, the players now prepare themselves for the big day.The question is, will they get any sleep?"I'll sleep a lot," Coates said. "I love to sleep. I'll probably go to sleep at like 9:30 p.m."A good call.