Houston Roughnecks take on Dallas Renegades in Texas showdown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Roughnecks are in Dallas this weekend taking on the Renegades at Globe Life Park.

The Roughnecks are ahead at the beginning of the second quarter, leading the Renegades 15-0.

The team is hoping for their fourth win in a row, keeping them undefeated.



Sunday's game will be the ultimate Texas showdown as the two state teams face each other for the first time, both fighting for first place in the division.

Although the Renegades were predicted to be the best team this season, the Roughnecks have proven they can score big points. So who will prevail Sunday?

The Roughnecks came out with a bang in the first quarter, scoring 6 points.

At the top of the second quarter, Roughnecks wide receiver Nick Holley caught a great interception, scoring the first touchdown of the game. Quarterback P.J. Walker ran the ball in for a three point conversion.
