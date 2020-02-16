houston roughnecks

Houston Roughnecks get ready to host the St. Louis BattleHawks

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The XFL has started with a bang, and the Roughnecks are leading the way.

Sunday afternoon, the Roughnecks will host the St. Louis BattleHawks, who defeated Dallas last week.

The Roughnecks are led by quarterback, P.J. Walker, who threw for 272 yards, and 4 touchdowns.

St. Louis has a very good defense, limiting Dallas to just nine points last week.

Walker spent three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, but now, Houston is where he is shining.

Come back to this post for updates throughout Sunday's game.

ABC13's David Nuño and Joe Gleason will be at the game and will report live tonight at 10 p.m. They'll breakdown what to look for from the Roughnecks for the next couple weeks.

MEET THE ROUGHNECKS:

Quarterback P.J. Walker
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker is a strong force on the field. Here's everything you need to know about the XFL star.



Safety Corrion Ballard
EMBED More News Videos

The Houston Roughnecks safety is happy to back in his home city of Houston after playing for the University of Utah.



Safety Cody Brown
EMBED More News Videos

Cody Brown brings huge pride for H-Town as a safety for the Houston Roughnecks.



Kicker Sergio Castillo
EMBED More News Videos

Castillo will be introducing the team to fans in English and Spanish on Saturday.



Running back/wide receiver Nick Holley
EMBED More News Videos

His name is Nick Holley, and his journey to overcome what could have been career-ending injuries is going to inspire you



Follow David Nuno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston roughnecksathletesfootballxfl
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS
Who is Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker?
Who is Roughnecks safety Corrion Ballard?
Who is Roughnecks safety Cody Brown?
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old accidentally shot by 5-year-old, police say
5-year-old boy found safe after being taken with stolen vehicle
Surprise! J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai are married!
President Trump gives command to drivers at Daytona 500
Former teacher accused of touching student appears in court
Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
Show More
Fog will be slow to clear, then some sun by Sunday afternoon
ABC13's Morning News
Video shows deputy punch teen after violent takedown at hospital
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Teenage double amputee practices with Houston Roughnecks
More TOP STORIES News