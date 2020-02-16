Houston Roughnecks get ready to host the St. Louis BattleHawks

Sunday afternoon, the Roughnecks will host the St. Louis BattleHawks, who defeated Dallas last week.
The Roughnecks are led by quarterback, P.J. Walker, who threw for 272 yards, and 4 touchdowns.
St. Louis has a very good defense, limiting Dallas to just nine points last week.
Walker spent three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, but now, Houston is where he is shining.
Come back to this post for updates throughout Sunday's game.
ABC13's David Nuño and Joe Gleason will be at the game and will report live tonight at 10 p.m. They'll breakdown what to look for from the Roughnecks for the next couple weeks.
MEET THE ROUGHNECKS:
Quarterback P.J. Walker
Safety Corrion Ballard
Safety Cody Brown
Kicker Sergio Castillo
Running back/wide receiver Nick Holley
Follow David Nuno on Facebook and Twitter.