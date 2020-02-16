Houston Roughnecks defeat the St. Louis BattleHawks

XFL FUN: Find yourself a punter that's as fun as this. Watch @XFLRoughnecks punter @rehkow5 get down to the Cupid Shuffle before today's @xfl2020 game. His snapper, @coltont87 was having none of it 🤣😂😆 #XFL2020 #ForTheH #Houstonroughnecks https://t.co/1muSbSUAbs pic.twitter.com/dzXDhxU7R8