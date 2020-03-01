Houston Roughnecks defeat Dallas Renegades in Texas Throwdown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Roughnecks were in Dallas this weekend taking on the Renegades at Globe Life Park.The Roughnecks defeated the Renegades 27-20, keeping them undefeated, 4-0.Sunday's game was the ultimate Texas Throwdown as the two state teams faced each other for the first time, both fighting for first place in the division.The Roughnecks came out with a bang in the first quarter, scoring 6 points.At the top of the second quarter, Roughnecks wide receiver Nick Holley caught a great reception, scoring the first touchdown of the game. Quarterback P.J. Walker ran the ball in for an impressive three point conversion.Shortly after, the Dallas Renegades picked up some steam, scoring their first touchdown of the game.Tensions rose on the field when one Renegades player accidentally hit his team's ball coach, causing him to fall on the sidelines.Luckily, he was fine and quickly got back up on his feet.Although the second half started slow, Roughnecks' wide receiver Blake Jackson caught the ball for another impressive touchdown halfway through the third quarter.The Renegades stepped up their game at the bottom of the third, scoring a touchdown and completing a successful three point conversion, making it a one point game.Fortunately, the Roughnecks were quick to respond with another touchdown, pulling them back ahead.Roughnecks fans erupted in the stands when DeMarquis Gates had an impressive interception, giving Houston the ball for the final two minutes of the game.