Carmelo Anthony's departure reported after playing just 10 games for Rockets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Carmelo Anthony era in Houston appears to be over after the 10-time All-Star played just 10 games for the team.

On Thursday, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey announced the intention to end Anthony's career in Houston.

"After much internal discussion, the Rockets will be parting ways with Carmelo Anthony and we are working toward a resolution," said Morey.

Morey continued, "Carmelo had a tremendous approach during his time with the Rockets and accepted every role head coach Mike D'Antoni gave him. The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialized, therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him."



ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the move.



The Rockets have no plans to immediately waive Anthony and will continue to allow his representatives to survey the marketplace for a landing spot, which has been an ongoing process in recent days.

Anthony's wisest course of action could be exercising patience and allowing changes in current team rosters -- through trades or injuries -- to create more options for him.

Anthony's $2.4 million veteran's minimum salary could be claimed on waivers, or should he clear waivers he will be eligible to sign with a team.

Anthony, 34, left the team last Friday, after the Rockets decided that his role would be minimized and no longer considered him as a part of their plans. Coach Mike D'Antoni has assigned much of Anthony's playing time to rookie Gary Clark. Anthony had been hopeful to continue with the Rockets, with whom he signed over the summer for the chance to compete for a title.

D'Antoni and Rockets general manager Daryl Morey have emphasized that Anthony has fulfilled every obligation and responsibility asked of him since joining the team.

The Rockets play the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

ESPN contributed to this report.
