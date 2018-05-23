SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Houston Rockets plan to host Santa Fe HS seniors and honor shooting victims at Game 5

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If there is anything the Rockets can play for while behind in the Western Conference Finals, it might be for Santa Fe High School.

The team confirmed it plans offered free tickets to the school's seniors to Game 5 of the Rockets-Warriors series. That game will take place Thursday at Toyota Center.

The Rockets also plan to honor the victims of last week's mass shooting that killed eight students and two teachers and injured 13 more people. Details were still being ironed out Tuesday night, but the Rockets said they are planning a video tribute.

The Rockets and the team's owner Tilman Fertitta offered their condolences in the wake of the shooting last Friday.

"Our prayers go out to the victims and the families having to deal with that situation," Chris Paul said during a practice, adding the Rockets get a lot of support from the Santa Fe community.

Paul later tweeted, "We need to do better by our children."

The Fertitta family stated the shooting hits very close to home. Tilman Fertitta claims Galveston County as his home growing up.

"Our family roots are in Galveston and we have many employees, friends and family in Galveston County, which includes Santa Fe," the Rockets said on behalf of the Fertitta family.

The Rockets, Astros and Texans were moved to honor the grief-stricken community following the violence.

Houston Astros players worked out Tuesday wearing shirts honoring Santa Fe High School.

