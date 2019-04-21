Houston Rockets take down Utah Jazz 104-101 in Game 3, taking 3-0 lead

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTRK) -- James Harden and the Houston Rockets have had their way with the Utah Jazz defense.Beyond winning Games 1 and 2 by 32 and 20, respectively, Houston has seen a lot more of its three-pointers fall so far in the series. The Rockets have the edge in shots made beyond the arc, 32-15, through the opening games.Harden has also feasted on defenders. In Game 2, at least five different Utah Jazz players took on the defending NBA MVP, and in kind, Harden has made them pay, especially for taking away his strong left side during drives to the hole.Houston now holds a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven against Utah.In the last matchup between the two teams on Feb. 2 in Salt Lake City, the Rockets, just like the opening two games of the series, blew out the Jazz, 125-98, with Houston leading by 15 at halftime.The Jazz have gone 29-12 at home. Utah is also second in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 106.5 points and holding opponents to 45.2 percent shooting.The Rockets have gone 32-20 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 5-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.Beyond the numbers, though, Vivint Smart Home Arena has a reputation for being one of the loudest venues in the NBA, and its fans have often targeted opposing superstars.During their playoff series last year, Houston weathered the Utah crowd, winning both Jazz home games by 21 and 13 points. Harden, though, either shared or relinquished the team-high in points in those two games. Gordon and Harden each had 25 points in Game 3, while Chris Paul led the team with 27 in Game 4.