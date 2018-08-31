Houston has traded Ryan Anderson and De'Anthony Melton to Phoenix for Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2018

The Houston Rockets appear to have solved a lingering issue of unloading more than $41 million of Ryan Anderson's salary.ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday the team will ship Anderson and rookie guard De'Anthony Melton to the Phoenix Suns for guard Brandon Knight and forward Marquese Chriss.Other terms of the exchange were not immediately reported.Anderson is due $20 million this season and $21 million next season.His contract became an issue with the Rockets' payroll in terms of his productivity. The 6'10" forward's playing time over the last season dwindled. Anderson was a defensive liability and he got cold shooting from the floor during the playoffs.Anderson signed a four-year contract with the Rockets worth $80 million back in 2016.Melton was drafted in the second round by Houston in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Rockets were said to be high on the University of Southern California product during NBA Summer League.The trade gives Houston a pair of key reserves who could work their way into the rotation. Chriss is a 6'10" power forward who averaged 21 minutes a game so far in his two years in the league. Knight, who has played seven seasons with three different teams, became a key reserve for the Suns last year, but may find trouble sharing minutes with Eric Gordon, who is the primary guard off the bench.Knight is the featured contract for Houston in the exchange. He is due $14.6 million this season and $15.6 million next season. Chriss has a team option after this season.Overall, the trade gives Houston some flexibility, but most importantly, the team frees up about $10 million for the next two years.