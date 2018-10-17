SPORTS

Carmelo Anthony debuts for Houston as Rockets open season vs. New Orleans

UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Rockets tip off new season with Carmelo debut

HOUSTON, Texas --
The star-studded core of the Houston Rockets have unfinished business heading into Wednesday night's season opening game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

The team spent the offseason locking up key contracts, including long-term deals with Chris Paul and Clint Capela, while also picking up role players like James Ennis, Gary Clark and the biggest name in the lot, Carmelo Anthony.

The 10-time All-Star Anthony will make his debut with the team at Toyota Center, with the expectation he'll come off the bench. It's a change of pace for the former NCAA champion who enters his 16th season, and it's something he's been looking forward to since hitting the free agency market.

"I'm very motivated. Very excited. I'm anxious to get out there and get this thing going," Anthony told reporters during practice on Tuesday.

James Harden remains the stalwart of the Rockets franchise that was one win away from the NBA Finals. Harden has been grateful for his MVP-caliber output last season, but the NBA championship is the ultimate goal.

Speaking of the MVP, Harden's NBA Awards night wardrobe is the theme of the bobblehead giveaway for the first 3,000 fans at Toyota Center before the game.

REAL MVP GIVEAWAY: Fans to get James Harden bobblehead on Houston Rockets opening night
