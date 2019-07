HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Game 5 of the Rockets playoff run is Wednesday night with the team looking to get it done at home.The Rockets lead the series against the Jazz three to one. If the Rockets win, they move on to the next round of the playoffs.If you're going to the game, the team is hosting a happy hour. Starting at 5:30 p.m. the Toyota Center will serve $3 draft beers, $1 soda and $1 hot dogs. The deal runs until tipoff at 7 p.m.