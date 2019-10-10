Houston Rockets holding free open practice for fans

🚀 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍 𝐏𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐄 🚀



🚘 Free parking in Toyota Tundra Garage pic.twitter.com/tiJK5ffFrs — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 9, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you want something to do for literally no cost, this is the perfect opportunity.The Houston Rockets are holding an open practice inside Toyota Center on Monday, Oct. 14.Doors are set to open at 1:30 p.m. and practice begins at 2 p.m.Hot dogs, popcorn and soda will all be only $3. Select team merchandise inside Toyota Center will be 50 percent off.To top it off, parking inside the Toyota Tundra Garage is also free.An opportunity to watch James Harden and Russell Westbrook for free? It's a perfect opportunity.The Rockets' regular season begins on Oct. 24 against the Milwaukee Bucks in Houston. The team is currently in Tokyo, Japan for a two-game series with the Toronto Raptors.