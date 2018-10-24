HOUSTON ROCKETS

Houston Rockets fall to Utah Jazz as Chris Paul completes 2-game suspension

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Rockets host Utah Jazz in NBA playoffs rematch

HOUSTON, Texas --
Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 100-89 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night in a game James Harden left with an apparent injury.

The Rockets got within five points midway through the fourth quarter but Harden headed to the locker room soon after and didn't return. It was unclear how he was injured or what the problem was and the team didn't immediately provide on update on his condition.

With Harden out the game, the Jazz regained control, scoring the next 10 points to make it 94-79 and cruise to the victory.

Harden scored 29 points and Carmelo Anthony had a season-high 22 for the Rockets, who were missing two starters. Chris Paul finished up a two-game suspension for his role in a fight with the Lakers last week and James Ennis sat out with a strained right hamstring.

Eric Gordon made his second straight start in place of Paul and Michael Carter-Williams made his first start of the season with Ennis on the bench.

Utah got this season's series with Houston off on a good note after the Rockets beat the Jazz 4-1 in the Western Conference semifinals after winning all four regular-season meetings.

The Jazz had a 15-point lead early in the fourth after scoring the first six points of the quarter. Houston got going after that, scoring the next seven points, with the first four from Clint Capela and a 3 from Anthony to make it 81-75 with about nine minutes left.

Mitchell hit a 3-pointer with less than eight minutes to go to leave the Jazz up by nine. Harden re-entered the game soon after that and made a jump shot after a steal by P.J. Tucker. Tucker grabbed another steal on the next possession and dished it to Harden, who found Capela ahead of the defense for a slam dunk that cut the lead to 84-79 and had Jazz coach Quin Snyder calling for a timeout as Harden implored the crowd to get louder.

The Jazz led by eight at halftime after holding Houston to just 15 points in the second quarter and had pushed the lead to 16 midway through the third after a 3-pointer by Joe Ingles. The Rockets went on a 10-4 run after that, capped by a steal by Carter-Williams and 3-pointer by Tucker to cut the lead to 68-58 with about four minutes left in the quarter.

Utah extended the lead to 11 late in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Jae Crowder and was up 75-66 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Centers Nene (right calf tightness) and Zhou Qi (left knee sprain), and forward Marquese Chriss (left ankle sprain) did not play. ... Anthony hadn't scored more than nine points in any of the first three games.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Clippers on Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUtah JazzHouston RocketsNBAHouston
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ROCKETS
James Harden exits early with hamstring tightness; to be re-evaluated Thursday
Utah downs Rockets 100-89, Harden leaves game in 4th
Rajon Rondo: 'Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy'
Rockets, Jazz hope to find footing
More Houston Rockets
SPORTS
James Harden exits early with hamstring tightness; to be re-evaluated Thursday
Utah downs Rockets 100-89, Harden leaves game in 4th
Texans recruit Andre Johnson for heartwarming homecoming
What's next for Rae Carruth after 19 years behind bars?
More Sports
Top Stories
Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store
Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High
Flash Flood Warning issued for Galveston Co. until 11:30 p.m.
Homeowner confronts possible porch pirates for taking packages
Check your numbers: Powerball drawn for $620M jackpot
McDonald's bringing back tangy McRib sandwich on Thursday
Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates and drink blood
Show More
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Plumber charged with sex assault of 4-year-old in West University
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in NYC
Hundreds of boats set sail Thursday for Harvest Moon Regatta
Texans recruit Andre Johnson for heartwarming homecoming
More News