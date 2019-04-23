Houston Rockets fall to Jazz 91-107 in Game 4

The Rockets, who lead the series 3-1, fell to the Jazz Monday 91-107.
You can't really go on the road like the Rockets did and let a 15-1 Utah run start the fourth quarter, in what had been a very competitive game.
Big picture: The Rockets come home with a 3-1 series lead, they can close it out, and that is exactly what they want to do.
Rockets need to save all their energy for what's next: a series against Golden State that everyone wants to see.
HOUSTON-UTAH FIRST ROUND SERIES:
- GAME 1: Rockets 122, Jazz 90
- GAME 2: Rockets 118, Jazz 98
- GAME 3: Rockets 104, Jazz 101