Houston Rockets fall to Jazz 91-107 in Game 4

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets will face Utah in Game 5 after failing to eliminate the Jazz in Salt Lake City.

The Rockets, who lead the series 3-1, fell to the Jazz Monday 91-107.

You can't really go on the road like the Rockets did and let a 15-1 Utah run start the fourth quarter, in what had been a very competitive game.

Big picture: The Rockets come home with a 3-1 series lead, they can close it out, and that is exactly what they want to do.

Rockets need to save all their energy for what's next: a series against Golden State that everyone wants to see.

HOUSTON-UTAH FIRST ROUND SERIES:
