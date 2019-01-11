SPORTS

James Harden logs 43-point triple-double to avenge early season loss vs. Cavs

Rockets embarrass Cavs in 141-113 blowout

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets had a bad taste in their mouths when they couldn't keep up with the Milwaukee Bucks in their loss Wednesday night.

Enter the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are dead last in the NBA win column.

The Rockets (24-17) made the Cavaliers, who are in a post-LeBron world for the second time in their franchise, irrelevant with a 141-113 blowout win Friday night at Toyota Center.

James Harden notched his 40th career triple-double in the romp, scoring 43 points, dishing 12 assists, and pulling down 10 rebounds.

Five other Rockets, including the rest of the starting five, all scored in double figures. Clint Capela scored 19 points. Brandon Knight made the most of his 18 minutes off the bench with a 12-point performance.

The win marks the Rockets' 13th over a 16-game stretch. Houston also avenges a 117-108 loss it suffered on the road vs. Cleveland Nov. 24.

The Rockets begin a four-game stretch over seven days on Sunday when they take on the Magic in Orlando. Houston then hosts Memphis, Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Lakers. The latter game, which could include the return of an ailing LeBron James, will air in primetime Jan. 19 on ABC13.

James Harden's 42 points not enough to take down East elite Milwaukee
Rockets' D'Antoni says one thing will be key in whether team makes deep run

Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker shows off new Rolls Royce SUV
P.J. Tucker is adding to his extensive shoe and car collection.

PJ Tucker's slide into courtside causes Alex Bregman to spill drink
Houston Rockets play causes Alex Bregman to spill drink (Video from AT&T SportsNet Houston)

More News