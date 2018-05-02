SPORTS

Houston Rockets drop game 2 to Utah Jazz; series tied 1-1

Houston Rockets drop game 2 to Utah Jazz (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Under pressure to go up 2-0, the Houston Rockets took on an early and late onslaught by the Utah Jazz in game two.

In the end, the Rockets sputtered and couldn't keep up with Jazz shots falling in the fourth quarter. Houston fell, 118-106.

The Western Conference semifinal series moves on to Salt Lake City tied 1-1.

James Harden led all scorers with 32 points. Chris Paul added 23 points. Clint Capela contributed 21 points to go with 11 rebounds.

The Rockets were well aware of the Jazz's explosiveness, the same type that bent the will of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

READ MORE:


Utah sped out to a 19-point lead in the first half, getting key baskets from resurgent Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles.

Houston closed the gap in the third quarter, taking the lead 75-71 off of a Capela slam from a Harden pass.

But shots were falling for the Jazz in the fourth quarter, and the lane was open for slams by Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Utah, doing its best impression of the Rockets, made 15 three-point shots in game two.

With the loss, Houston gives away homecourt advantage to Utah, as games three and four take place at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Game three is set for Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Due to Utah's win, the series is guaranteed a game five set for Tuesday, May 8 at Toyota Center. Tickets for that game are on sale here.
