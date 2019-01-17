CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON

Chevron Houston Marathon's program for runners with disabilities keeps growing

Chevron Houston Marathon touted as most diverse for athletes with disabilities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When the Chevron Houston Marathon launched its athletes with disabilities program in 2015, the event had 10 hand cyclists.

That number has grown with the help of five organizations that contribute several different types of athletes.

"We will have 70 athletes," pointed out Bernie Tretta, who has managed the Athletes with Disabilities program at the Houston Marathon since its inception in 2014. "It will include wheelchairs, hand cycles, wheelchair duos, the visually-impaired group, and the mobility-impaired group."

The goal of the Chevron Houston Marathon is to be the most inclusive marathon of them all.

"Right now, we have one of the largest disability populations in our marathon, in all of the United States," says Tretta. "If you have a disability or know someone with a disability, or want to volunteer for someone with a disability, come out to the marathon."

