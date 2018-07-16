SPORTS

Houston man makes it to top 3 in World Series of Poker

EMBED </>More Videos

It's all over for a Houston man who made it to the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's all over for a Houston man who made it to the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

Described as a soft-spoken online player, Michael Dyer beat out nearly 8,000 people to land a spot at the finalist table in World Series of Poker on Friday.

"There were a lot of other Houston players in the tournament. For him to make it that far, it just really says something about the city of Houston," said James Opie, a Houston poker player who just returned from the tournament in Vegas.

Inside Houston's largest poker room, Prime Social, some of Dyers' former opponents are now back home playing.

"I survived into day three, about 7.5 hours into day three," said Duke Vu, who also just returned from Las Vegas.

He says it is a grueling experience.

"Actually there's a lot of math, psychology and skills, and just skills at reading people involved," he said.

Dyer went into day 10 of the tournament with the fewest number of chips, after he started Friday as the leader.

"I liked him at the beginning but now it's not looking too good. He's just dwindling his chips and doesn't have many left," said Opie.

The grand prize winner will walk away with more than $8 million and a massive diamond and ruby encrusted bracelet.

"That's what the players are really going for the money is one thing, but this is sort of like our trophy," Opie explained.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportspokeru.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Lena Springer throws fun shade at George after All-Star Game
American Flag Football League to host championship in Houston on Thursday
Love for the city: Patrick Beverley returns to Houston for basketball camp
Teenage baseball players' sportsmanship earns them honorary ESPY awards
Astros and Rockets up for awards at Espys
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News