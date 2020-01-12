Waltrip HS grad and husband to fly over Sunday's Texans playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) -- Before Sunday's playoff game, be sure to keep your eyes on the sky for a 2007 Waltrip High School Grad.Naval aviator Lieutenant Aubrey Thompson Bennett and her husband will both be participating in the game flyover.Bennett tells ABC13 she knew she would be a part of the flyover before the Texans even knew they were playing the Chiefs.As a longtime Texans fan, she says she just got lucky. She also says she hopes do more than just represent Houston."I'm extremely happy to represent Houston, but I'm also happy to represent the female side," Bennet said. "There are so few females in the jet community that I'm excited to just show young women that, 'Hey look, there's a girl doing this, you can do it too, if you want to.'"Lieutenant Bennett flies a Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and has been active duty since she graduated from the Naval Academy in 2011.