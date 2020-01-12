Sports

Waltrip HS grad and husband flew over Sunday's Texans playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) -- Before Sunday's playoff game, the sky was graced with a 2007 Waltrip High School Grad.

Naval aviator Lieutenant Aubrey Thompson Bennett and her husband participated in the game flyover.

Bennett tells ABC13 she knew she would be a part of the flyover before the Texans even knew they were playing the Chiefs.

As a longtime Texans fan, she says she just got lucky. She also says she hopes do more than just represent Houston.

"I'm extremely happy to represent Houston, but I'm also happy to represent the female side," Bennet said. "There are so few females in the jet community that I'm excited to just show young women that, 'Hey look, there's a girl doing this, you can do it too, if you want to.'"

Lieutenant Bennett flies a Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and has been active duty since she graduated from the Naval Academy in 2011.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmissourikansas city chiefsnflnfl playoffshouston texans
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texans take on the Chiefs in high-stakes NFL playoff game
Toro visits young Texans fan with cancer in Kansas City hospital
'Fur'ever friends: Two mascots are surprisingly the best of pals
BBQ BATTLE: Whose is better, Houston or Kansas City?
Homeless man killed while trying to help clerk during robbery
Family takes down man who tried to kidnap 6-year-old girl
Volcano erupts near Manila, officials warn of 'volcanic tsunami'
Show More
Lindsay Lohan's mom arrested after crash on Long Island
Aircraft drop food for starving animals in Australian brushfires
Patriots' Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism in Beverly Hills
Lubbock PD officer, firefighter killed during icy road accident
Officer and teen shot at Dallas high school basketball game
More TOP STORIES News