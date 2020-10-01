Sports

Houston ISD high schools resume 2 fall sports with spectator limits

Some high school sports will be able to begin allowing spectators, Houston ISD announced Sept. 30. Public sporting events had been on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football matchups resume Oct. 1, and volleyball returns Oct. 2. Fans will only be allowed at varsity-level games, the district said.

"We know that high school football is a longstanding tradition that is supported by entire communities. That is why we are seeking to accommodate supporters in a safe and responsible manner," the district said in a news release. "We request patience and understanding from our students and families as we move to prudently hold sporting events in the district during this unprecedented time."

Each student-athlete will be allowed up to five ticketed guests, and all attendees will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing of at least six feet.

Even if you can't be at the games in person, you can get your football fill with live high school sports each week from ABC13 and Texan Live.

This week, you can catch Thursday's game when the Katy Taylor Mustangs take on the George Ranch Longhorns at 6 p.m.

On Friday, save yourself the trip to Dallas and watch Atascocita take on Allen at 7 p.m. from the comfort of your home, using the ABC13 free streaming app on your Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV or Android TV..

Full game schedules are available on the HISD website.

