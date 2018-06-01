Houston hosting 3 top amputee soccer teams in the world

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2129263" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Army vet amputee keeping soccer dream alive

Three of the best amputee soccer teams in the world - the United States, England, and Haiti - are in town for a round of friendly matches.The U.S. Amputee Soccer team doesn't get together often because the players are all over the country, so when an opportunity comes to play together, they jump after it."This is the first time we have practiced together in a year," said Robert Ferguson. "And we are going up against England and Haiti. England is number two in Europe and Haiti is number seven in the world."We profiled Ferguson last summer, and this year, he is showing his teammates Houston.The soccer pitch is therapeutic for many of these athletes."You wake up and a part of you is gone. So it takes every ounce of strength to get up in the morning to prepare to come out and deal with the stares," said Ferguson. "But here, we are equal to everybody, we have even taken able body teams and beat up on them."