The Houston Texans are hoping for a sixth win Sunday as they face the Denver Broncos.
Houston will be playing on Broncos' turf and will also debut their former wide receiver, Demaryius Thomas.
"The goal is to try and get it and it ain't easy at all," Thomas told Eyewitness News. "The main things is sticking together, staying healthy and you know it's going to be a fight every week."
Thomas, who was traded to the Texans during the week, will hopefully fill the void while Will Fuller is out due to a torn ACL.
Texans currently hold a 5-3 standing in AFC South, while the Broncos hold a 3-5 standing in AFC West.
The game begins at 3:05 p.m.
