Houston golf courses, tennis courts to reopen next week

HOUSTON, Texas -- All city-owned tennis courts, golf and disc golf courses will reopen in Houston on June 1, Mayor Sylvester Turner said May 21.This includes the courses at Memorial Park, Hermann Park, Sharpstown Country Club and the Melrose Golf Club.The parks department is following guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that promote sanitation and encourage social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Houston Parks Department Director Steve Wright said."We need to recognize that this is a shared problem," he said of visitors taking hygiene and distancing precautions. "The only way that we're going to address this is if everyone views this as a social responsibility."According to the Hermann Park golf course's website, people will be required to wear a mask when entering the building. A note to visitors said carts will not be mandatory on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but once social distancing restrictions have been lifted, the golf course will go back to mandatory carts.