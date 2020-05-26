reopen texas

Houston golf courses, tennis courts to reopen next week

HOUSTON, Texas -- All city-owned tennis courts, golf and disc golf courses will reopen in Houston on June 1, Mayor Sylvester Turner said May 21.

This includes the courses at Memorial Park, Hermann Park, Sharpstown Country Club and the Melrose Golf Club.

The parks department is following guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that promote sanitation and encourage social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Houston Parks Department Director Steve Wright said.

"We need to recognize that this is a shared problem," he said of visitors taking hygiene and distancing precautions. "The only way that we're going to address this is if everyone views this as a social responsibility."

According to the Hermann Park golf course's website, people will be required to wear a mask when entering the building. A note to visitors said carts will not be mandatory on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but once social distancing restrictions have been lifted, the golf course will go back to mandatory carts.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonsylvester turnercoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texasreopen texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemictenniscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19texas politicscoronavirus deathsgolfhouston politics
REOPEN TEXAS
Firefighters union calls Turner's enforcement plan 'impossible'
Fire marshal to start enforcing 25 percent capacity limit
Houston church creates hand-washing stations for homeless
What to expect as bars reopen in Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston got 180 occupancy-related complaints in just 1 day
HPD called on to release video in officer-involved shootings
A round of strong thunderstorms expected overnight
SPONSORED: Happy Memorial Day! Grill up this grilled kabobs recipe!
Astros open Minute Maid Park to players for individual workouts
Dozens head to New Braunfels for Memorial Day weekend
Police investigation blocks I-10 lanes for hours
Show More
Former Miss Texas using love for fashion to help arthritis nonprofits
Memorial Day ceremonies go virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic
League City police officer shoots man during traffic stop
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
10-year-old California girl scares off intruder
More TOP STORIES News