Houston Dynamo's DaMarcus Beasley retiring after MLS season

Here for Damarcus Beasley retirement press conference #dynamo pic.twitter.com/BLGUYjlR4p — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) May 22, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- DaMarcus Beasley, who has spent the last five of his 20 years in professional soccer with the Houston Dynamo, is retiring after this MLS season.The Dynamo held a news conference for Beasley to make his announcement.Ahead of his 37th birthday on Friday, the Dynamo captain reflected on Twitter about his career."Being on the pitch has fulfilled every dream I could have ever imagined. Thank you and more words on another day! #quickliketakingoffabandaid," Beasley posted.The Indiana native and left winger/wing-back began his career when he was allocated to the LA Galaxy in 1999, but after a trade, broke out in 2004 with the Chicago Fire.He also was sent overseas on loan, making his name in England, Scotland, Germany, and Mexico.Beasley became a Dynamo in 2014 as a designated player. He's made 112 appearances for Houston over five seasons. And despite being known mostly for his defensive proficiency, he has 60 professional goals.As part of the U.S. National Team, he earned more than 100 captainships and the distinction of the only U.S. player to compete in four World Cups.