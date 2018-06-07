SPORTS

Houston Dynamo introduce Dynamo Unified Team

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Dynamo United sign their contracts (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A total of 18 local Special Olympic athletes saw their lifelong dream of become a reality at BBVA Compass Stadium.

The young athletes were cheered as they signed professional soccer contracts to represent the Houston Dynamo in the team's hybrid club "Dynamo Unified."

Each of the Dynamo Unified athletes signed official player contracts with the Houston Dynamo and took part in photo shoots.

Fans are encouraged to stay after the Dynamo first team match against Sporting Kansas City on Aug. 4 to cheer on both Unified teams on the field.

The game against San Jose Unified will be played Sat., Sept. 29 in the morning at the Houston Sports Park, and is free to attend.
This is the third year that the Dynamo and Special Olympics Texas joined together as part of a larger partnership with MLS WORKS, Major League Soccer's community outreach initiative, and Special Olympics North America.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Dynamohouston dashspecial olympicssoccerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More News