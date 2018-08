The Houston Dynamo will pay tribute to Santa Fe victims and their family's during their game tonight against New York City F-C.The players will wear shirts reading, "Santa Fe we won't forget" as they walk out onto the BBVA Campus Stadium field.The club will also hold a moment of silence, and the Dynamo players and their opponents will unite and hold a banner reading "United for Santa Fe" at midfield.The game is scheduled to start at 7:55 p.m. at BBVA Compass Stadium.