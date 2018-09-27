SPORTS

KICK CHILDHOOD CANCER: Dynamo help raise awareness with head shave

Dynamo defender Jared Watts' signature hair is no more, but for good reason.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Dynamo defender Jared Watts and assistant athletic trainer Casey Carlson have shaved their heads to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

Watts, who had been growing out his hair for three years, was also able to donate about 12 inches of hair on Thursday.

It's all part of Major League Soccer's "Kick Childhood Cancer" campaign.

Every year, Dynamo Charities partners with Great Clips to raise money around this game for various local organizations that help children who are fighting cancer.

The Dynamo is hosting its annual "Soccer Kicks Cancer" event on Saturday, September 29 when the Houston Dynamo host the San Jose Earthquakes at BBVA Compass Stadium.

The laces on the players shoes, goal nets, balls and corner flags will all be gold for the game to raise awareness of childhood cancer. Plus, the first 5,000 fans at the game will receive an Alberth "La Pantera" Elis bobblehead, courtesy of Heriberto Ramos.

For more information on Kick Childhood Cancer, Children's Oncology Group or other MLS WORKS initiatives, visit www.MLSSoccer.com.

