Houston Dynamo and MLS now eyeing return by at least mid-June, source says

The MLS began stopping play in mid-March following other major sporting leagues and events either postponing or canceling their games. Most notably, the NBA stopped play after one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the MLS said it was unlikely it was going to return by mid-May, which was one of the proposed times to resume matches.
The Dynamo and the 25 teams of the MLS had played at least two matches before the league suspended play.
Sources confirm the #MLS will postpone their season until at least June 8. Unfortunate but this is the world we live in. #Dynamo pic.twitter.com/CGPOS9S5lG— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) April 15, 2020