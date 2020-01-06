Sports

'I will always call Houston home,' Houston Dash trade Kealia Ohai to Chicago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Dash player Kealia Ohai is being traded to the Chicago Red Stars, the team announced Monday.

Ohai, who is also engaged to Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, was drafted to Houston in the 2014 draft as the No. 2 pick.

During her six seasons with the team, Ohai made 114 appearances and started 108 times. She owns the club record for goals scored, with 28, and has recorded 16 career assists.

"I just want to thank Kealia for her commitment to the Dash and wish her all the best for the future on and off the field," said Head Coach James Clarkson.

Ohai was the second overall pick in the 2014 NWSL Draft and served as the team's captain for the past three seasons.

"I want to thank the entire Houston organization and the wonderful fans for my last 6 years as a Dash player," Ohai said. "I have created lasting friendships and Houston will always be my home. I'm excited for a new opportunity with Chicago and to become the best player I can be."

Ohai posted a heartfelt video on Twitter saying, "Houston will always feel like home."
With this transaction, the Dash now have 19 players on their active roster ahead of the 2020 NWSL season. The Dash expect to kick off their 2020 campaign in mid-April. The 2020 schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

