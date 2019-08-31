University of Houston takes on #4 Oklahoma Sooners in season debut

You can watch the game on ABC13 on Sunday night.
There are several storylines heading into this game.
First, it will be the first game for Dana Holgorsen as the head coach at UH.
He, along with Oklahoma head coach, Lincoln Riley, are two of the brightest offensive minds in college football.
The other big story: the quarterbacks.
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts played the last three seasons at Alabama. He played high school football at Channelview and even played against UH quarterback, D'Eriq King when he was at Manvel.
