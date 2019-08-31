University of Houston takes on #4 Oklahoma Sooners in season debut

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5494832" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> UH Cougars head football coach Dana Holgorsen is set to debut with the school in a prime-time matchup against Oklahoma, a team he has yet to beat dating back to his time in West Virginia.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5377677" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The University of Houston is getting a jump start on the excitement of football season by offering a great deal on season tickets.

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KTRK) -- The University of Houston starts their season on the road with a huge test, taking on the #4 Oklahoma Sooners.You can watch the game on ABC13 on Sunday night.There are several storylines heading into this game.First, it will be the first game for Dana Holgorsen as the head coach at UH.He, along with Oklahoma head coach, Lincoln Riley, are two of the brightest offensive minds in college football.The other big story: the quarterbacks.Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts played the last three seasons at Alabama. He played high school football at Channelview and even played against UH quarterback, D'Eriq King when he was at Manvel.