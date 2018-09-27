SPORTS

THROWBACK: Houston Cougars show off retro uniforms for homecoming

Houston will wear their Southwest Conference throwbacks for homecoming in November.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Cougars are throwing it back to the 60's and 70's for homecoming.

In an effort to honor the past and celebrate the legacy of Houston football, the team will be wearing in-game throwback jerseys to commemorate the 1968-78 era, during their Nov. 10 showdown against Temple.

The jerseys are red with white lettering bordered by a navy blue stroke. The pants will be white with navy and red striping down the sides. And the helmets will be red with gray facemasks, with the interlocking UH logo used between 1968-78, and white stripes down the middle.

Houston fans are also invited to purchase their own game-worn throwback jerseys, thanks in part to The University of Houston Alumni Association.

For a full list of events and details on homecoming week, visit UHAA's website.
