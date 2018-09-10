SPORTS

ALL HAIL THE KING: Houston QB D'Eriq King named Player of the Week

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Cougars quarterback D'Eriq King earns AAC Player of the Week honors after his stellar performance against the Arizona Wildcats.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After the Houston Cougars throttled the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, the American Athletic Conference named Houston quarterback D'Eriq King Offensive Player of the Week.

King, who is a Houston native and a Manvel High School product, finished Saturday's game with 246 yards passing and a career-high four touchdowns en route to the Cougars 45-18 blowout of Arizona. King also had five rushes for 31 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the win.

On the season, King now has 566 passing yards to go along seven passing touchdowns, matching his total from last season in just two games. The junior quarterback also has three rushing touchdowns so far for the Cougars.

So far King leads the nation in average points responsible for with 31.0 points per game.

The Houston Cougars (2-0) will head into Lubbock this weekend as they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-1) on Saturday afternoon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsuniversity of houstoncollege footballfootballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Texans DB Mathieu named NFLPA Community MVP of the Week
Controversial call highlights Red Sox win over Astros
Texans tackle Henderson undergoing season-ending surgery
Bill O'Brien says in hindsight he should have called timeout to let play get reviewed
More Sports
Top Stories
Tropical depression could form in Gulf
Flash Flood Watch starting Monday afternoon
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Houston mom of 6 reportedly disappears in middle of night
'Wizards of Waverly Place' star arrested with gun at airport
Case against cop who killed neighbor to go to grand jury
Woman slammed to ground by robber in front of popular bakery
3-year-old gets Whataburger themed birthday bash
Show More
Houston officer accused of DWI with teen daughter in vehicle
Shootings claims at CE King schools are false, authorities say
Gun found inside Cy-Creek HS student's car during random sweep
Texans tackle Henderson undergoing season-ending surgery
Judge: No internet for school employee accused of having sex with teen
More News