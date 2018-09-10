After the Houston Cougars throttled the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, the American Athletic Conference named Houston quarterback D'Eriq King Offensive Player of the Week.King, who is a Houston native and a Manvel High School product, finished Saturday's game with 246 yards passing and a career-high four touchdowns en route to the Cougars 45-18 blowout of Arizona. King also had five rushes for 31 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the win.On the season, King now has 566 passing yards to go along seven passing touchdowns, matching his total from last season in just two games. The junior quarterback also has three rushing touchdowns so far for the Cougars.So far King leads the nation in average points responsible for with 31.0 points per game.The Houston Cougars (2-0) will head into Lubbock this weekend as they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-1) on Saturday afternoon.