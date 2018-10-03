HOUSTON ASTROS

Pep rally sends Astros off into postseason and World Series title defense

WEAR ORANGE: City of Houston sends off Astros into title defense

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston city officials and Astros fans on Wednesday sent their team into the postseason and a World Series title defense with a pep rally.

Astros owner Jim Crane, general manager Jeff Luhnow, and players Tony Kemp and Ryan Pressly greeted the crowd outside Houston City Hall for the noontime gathering.

The team made a big request for fans ahead of the AL Division Series with Cleveland: wear orange.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner hosted the rally. Mascot Orbit and the Shooting Stars were also on handfor the event.

Before Wednesday, the last time city hall hosted an Astros-related gathering, the team had just won its first ever World Series championship and the celebration was epic.

RELATED: Houston Astros victory parade and rally turned into epic party

The 'Stros begin their title defense Friday afternoon at Minute Maid Park vs. the Indians.

Just days after clinching a playoff spot, tickets appeared on StubHub for the postseason.

