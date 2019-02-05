SPORTS

Houston high school football players celebrate National Signing Day

North Shore Mustangs head coach Jon Kay discusses preparations for 2019 ahead of National Signing Day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
High school athletes looking to take their talents to the collegiate level will official decide where they will do so Wednesday.

Highly recruited kids from all over the Houston area will be signing their national Letters of Intent to determine where they'll spend college days.
On the docket for ABC13 will be athletes from Spring Westfield, St. Thomas and Westbury Christian.

Eyewitness News will also visit recruits from the defending state champion North Shore Mustangs and head coach Jon Kay.

