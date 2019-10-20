Houston Astros World Series tickets: What you need to know

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that the Houston Astros have advanced to the World Series for the second time in three years, fans are scrambling to buy tickets.
Tickets for Game 1 and 2 are already sold out, but resale tickets are available for a hefty price.
On StubHub, tickets for Game 1 at Minute Maid Park are selling for around $450 per ticket. That's for standing room only.
The highest ticket price spotted on the site was $13,000.
Vividseats has tickets for about $35 cheaper, but still for standing room only.
Club level tickets are going for around $1,300.
The Major League Baseball site has Insperity and Diamond club tickets available for $13,000 to $15,000.
The Astros post all its postseason ticket information on its website, so check there for the latest information as the postseason continues.
