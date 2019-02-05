SPORTS

Houston Astros to load up Spring Training gear on Tuesday

The Houston Astros are loading up their gear Tuesday for Spring Training.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Spring Training is upon us.

The first sign baseball season is back? The Houston Astros will load up their Spring Training equipment Tuesday morning at Minute Maid Park.

On Feb. 14, pitchers and catchers will report to FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex in West Palm Beach, Florida, where the Astros hold their Spring Training camp.

The rest of the squad will report Feb. 17.

