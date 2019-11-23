Sports

Houston Astros star Josh Reddick has surgery on left shoulder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros announced that outfielder Josh Reddick underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left shoulder on Friday.

Reddick is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for Spring Training.

Reddick, 32, hit .275 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 56 RBI in 141 regular season games for the Astros in 2019.

He made 126 starts and was one of the top defensive outfielders in the American League, finishing third among AL right fielders in defensive runs saved with nine.

Reddick is an 11-year Major League veteran (2009-19) and has played his last three seasons with the Astros (2017-19).
