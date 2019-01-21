HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Fans ready to meet and greet their favorite Houston Astros players prior to Spring Training will get their chance starting Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the team announced dates and locations for their anticipated Astros Caravan tour that will go through several Texas cities and Mexico.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
KATY
Players/broadcaster: Tyler White, Brady Rodgers, Steve Sparks
Chick-fil-A, 369 S. Mason Rd., Katy, TX. 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fans in Astros gear from 3 to 5 p.m. can receive a free chocolate chunk cookie, while supplies last
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing, 23155 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX. 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Caravan Jam at La Centerra, 23501 Cinco Branch Blvd., Katy, TX. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
AUSTIN/ROUND ROCK
Players/broadcaster: Kyle Tucker, Josh James, Chris Devenski, Todd Kalas
Round Rock Express Luncheon, Dell Diamond, 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, TX. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Open to ticketed public)
Pluckers Wing Bar, 300 Mays Crossing Dr., Round Rock, TX. 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing , 1104 C-bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX. 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
CORPUS CHRISTI
Players/broadcaster: Myles Straw, Max Stassi, Corbin Martin, Robert Ford
Whataburger, address to be determined. 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Caravan Jam at Whataburger Field, 734 East Port Ave., Corpus Christi, TX. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 24
NORTH HOUSTON - WOODLANDS AREA
Players/broadcaster: Jake Marisnick, Tyler White, Geoff Blum
H-E-B, 20311 Champion Forest Dr., Spring, TX. 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Caravan Jam at Fountains at Waterway Square, 31 Waterway Square Place, The Woodlands, TX. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CENTRAL HOUSTON - INNER LOOP
Players/broadcaster: Tony Kemp, Robinson Chirinos, AJ Hinch, Steve Sparks
Chick-fil-A, 5325 South Rice Ave., Houston, TX. 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing, 2404 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX. 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Players/broadcaster: Chris Devenski, Josh James, Steve Sparks
Astroline at Pluckers, 1400 Shepherd Dr. 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The team was still determining details for the San Antonio stop on Jan. 24.
The team noted players at Academy appearances will only sign commemorative autograph cards provided at each store location.
