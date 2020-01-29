Houston Astros officially hire new manager Dusty Baker

On Wednesday, the Houston Astros officially announced the hiring of Dusty Baker as their next manager. ESPN reports Baker's deal with the Astros is for two years.
The club scheduled a news conference Thursday to formally introduce Baker as the franchise's 19th manager.
In the wake of the sign-stealing scandal, the Houston Astros are tapping a long-time MLB manager to lead them after controversy.
The Astros tapped Baker, 70, to become their leader in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal. He has 22 seasons of managerial experience under his belt. He boasts a record of 1,863-1,636 as manager of the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and most recently, the Washington Nationals.
His Giants were one win away from winning the 2002 World Series title.
Baker's return to the dugout will make him the oldest manager in the majors.
"I'm extremely thankful for this opportunity," Baker stated through the Astros. "This is a great ballclub with outstanding players that know how to win. I applaud (owner) Jim Crane for the leadership he has shown in recent weeks and look forward to working with him and the players to bring a championship to the City of Houston."
The Astros' managerial shortlist reportedly included a handful of candidates who had once been part of the team, such as former Angels manager Brad Ausmus, current bench coach Joe Espada, and former bench coach Eduardo Perez. Other candidates included former Rangers manager and Houston native Jeff Bannister; former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons; former Orioles manager Buck Showalter; and current Cubs third base coach Will Venable.
In the last week, Crane had hoped to narrow down his candidates into the weekend and then to make a hire early this week.
Baker joins an Astros team that has one of the most talented rosters in the majors, but with a tarnished reputation. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for a year from MLB before Crane fired them in the wake of the cheating scandal.
Two other managers who were part of the 2017 Astros World Series team, Alex Cora and Carlos Beltran, were also dismissed from their jobs after an investigation revealed their roles in the sign-stealing scheme.
