Houston Astros kick off 2020 caravan in Conroe

Astros fans, the season is almost here! But before our team takes the home plate, you'll have a chance to ask your favorite player all you want on Monday.

The Houston team announced the dates and locations for the caravan tour that kicks off Jan. 13 in Conroe.

Monday, Jan. 13

CONROE:
Players/broadcaster: Cy Sneed and Todd Kalas
H-E-B: 10200 TX-242 Conroe, TX 77385
8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
The duo will be interacting with fans, answering their questions and taking photos with fans!

Tuesday, Jan. 14

KATY:
Players/broadcaster: Dustin Garneau, Cy Sneed and Geoff Blum
Chick-Fil-A: 369 S. Mason Road, Katy, TX 77450
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Fans sporting Astros gear between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. will receive a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich entree.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

HOUSTON:
Players/broadcaster: Joe Biagini, Cy Sneed, Myles Straw, and Geoff Blum
Chick-Fil-A: 925 N. Loop W., Houston, TX 77008
3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

HOUSTON:
Players/broadcaster: Joe Biagini, Dustin Garneau, Myles Straw, and Todd Kalas
Saint Arnold Brewing Company: 2000 Lyons Avenue, Houston, TX 77020
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ASTROLINE
Players/broadcaster: Joe Biagini, Dustin Garneau, and Todd Kalas
Pluckers: 1400 Shepherd Dr. Houston, TX
6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

