HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you can't make it to NYC to watch the Astros take on the Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, don't worry!
The Houston Astros are hosting a free watch party Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.
On Sunday, the Astros tied the series 1-1 after a long and hard-fought game, in which, Carlos Correa launched a walk-off solo home run to right field to give the Houston Astros the win in Game 2 of the ALCS, 3-2, in 11 innings.
You can join in on the fun and catch the action at the watch party starting at 1 p.m. for a 3:08 p.m. game time.
You can claim your free ticket at astros.com/watchparty.
General admission vouchers must be presented at entry via the Ballpark App. No PDFs will be permitted.
Vouchers will also be available at the gate entrances.
Watch party admission will not be allowed after the 5th inning.
Fans can also enjoy live music, food trucks, games, inflatables and more two hours prior to first pitch at the Postseason Street Fest on Crawford Street.
Houston Astros host free ALCS watch party for Game 3
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More