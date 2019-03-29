Houston Astros face newest familiar foe Charlie Morton

George Springer, CF Jose Altuve, 2B Alex Bregman, 3B Michael Brantley, LF Yuli Gurriel, 1B Josh Reddick, RF Aledmys Diaz, SS Max Stassi, C Tony Kemp, DH

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (KTRK) -- The fact a key piece of the Houston Astros' World Series win is on the mound Friday night shouldn't be awkward. In fact, in this age of free agency, this scenario plays out all the time.But, this time should be a lot more sentimental than other times in the Astros' history.Charlie Morton threw the last four Astros innings of the 2017 World Series without a flinch. His stone-cold, no-nonsense mastery on the hill made him a hero in the eyes of Astros fans.Morton, who signed a two-year, $30 million deal with the Tampa Bay Rays in the offseason, will face off with his old teammates in the second game of the 2019 season. And in fitting fashion, Houston will counter Morton with Gerrit Cole, who ascended as the No. 2 starter in the rotation after recapturing his All-Star form en route to a career-high 276 strikeouts in 2018.Morton and Cole weren't just platoon-mates in the Astros rotation last year. The two pitchers' careers have also overlapped in Pittsburgh between 2013 and 2015."It's a group of guys I care a lot about," Morton told the Tampa Bay Times. "It's an organization I was proud to be a part of. To pitch against them, yeah, I absolutely expect to feel some emotion. And I think that's normal when you're pitching against a group of guys who mean a lot to you and you respect a lot."The 35-year-old Morton faced the Astros nine times before joining the team in 2017. He's 3-5 with a 5.96 ERA against them.While sentimentality may take over in this game, the Astros still have business in mind. Houston shook the reigning AL Cy Young winner, Blake Snell, with three home runs on opening day. With blasts from George Springer, Jose Altuve and new addition Michael Brantley, Houston (1-0) made up for absences by Carlos Correa and Josh Reddick, who were injury scratches from the lineup, and the surprising 0-4 afternoon by Alex Bregman.Houston meets old pal Morton for a 6:10 p.m. first pitch.