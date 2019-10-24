Houston Astros admit 'We were wrong' and fire assistant GM

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have fired the assistant general manager who reportedly made an insensitive outburst directed toward female reporters during the team's ALCS celebration.On Thursday, the team said Brandon Taubman's termination happened after its investigation found his comments boisterously praising closer Roberto Osuna was actually made in the direction of the reporters. Osuna was suspended 75 games in 2018 after he was charged with domestic violence counts, which were later dropped.The club also apologized to the reporter who originally brought to light of Taubman's outburst. In the hours following the report, the Astros defended Taubman and denied the incident happened as reported.Here is the Astros' statement regarding Taubman's termination: