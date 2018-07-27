HOUSTON ASTROS

Houston Astros add reliever Ryan Pressley in trade with Twins

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After missing out on a couple of post-All-Star break trade targets, the Houston Astros finally got an arm for the bullpen, as the team heads into the home stretch of the season.

The Astros acquired right-handed reliever Ryan Pressly from the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in exchange for two Double-A prospects in the team's farm system.

In Pressly, the Astros get a highly-touted relief pitcher in the AL. The 29-year-old has made 51 appearance this season, with more than 47 innings pitched.

Among AL relievers, he ranks second in appearances, tied for third in strikeouts with 69, and is seventh in strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

Pressly is a Dallas-native who was drafted by Boston in the 11th round of the MLB Amateur Draft in 2007.

The Astros are expected to make a corresponding move with the 25-man roster before the Rangers game Saturday.

The Twins will get 23-year-old pitcher Jorge Alcala and 19-year-old outfielder Gilberto Celestino, both have played for the Corpus Christi Hooks.
